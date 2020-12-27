Some quotes I came across today

“When the common people have lost their homes, they will be more tractable and more easily governed by the strong arm of Government, applied by the general power of wealth under control of leading financiers.”

— E.C. Knuth, The Empire of the City, 1946

“Remember, those who are shutting down our economy haven’t missed a paycheck since the lock-downs began. We are NOT in this together.”

— Van Morrison

“To be the best you must be able to handle the worst.”

— Author Unknown

“Better is the enemy of good.”

— Voltaire