Some quotes I gathered this week

“Cancel Culture is a hard-concrete wall that needs to be taken down by sharp tools. If you’re exposed to Cancel Culture in your life, cancel its influence on you.”

— Soren Dreier

“If a man is not faithful to his own individuality, he cannot be loyal to anything.”

— Claude McKay

“The soul has no secret that the behavior does not reveal.”

— Lao Tzu

“The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss, but that it is too low and we reach it.”

— Michelangelo

”Wanted: a man who will not lose his individuality in a crowd, a man who has the courage of his convictions, who is not afraid to say, ‘No,’ though all the world say, ‘Yes.'”

— Orison Marden