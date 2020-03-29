Some thoughts on our current situation

Essentials. Have you thought about that meaning? Have you thought about the implications? If you’re one of the “privileged” probably not. You’re quite content with your new and fortunate title. But what about the “non essentials”? What will they be considered in the coming world order?

Will we see obsolete people? People who serve no purpose to the state or government? Will only essential slaves be left to toil for government continuity? Is this how they’ll cull the herd for who remains and who doesn’t?

With everyone obeying orders to stay in, will you watch as non essentials are carried away to be discarded or left to die.

How about those who don’t have a “good social credit score”?

Its like a twilight zone episode isn’t it? Or maybe episodes like that warned of what’s to come.

What is your worth? What side will you be on when the storm comes? When is enough, enough?

Funny how people who used to talk so bold and say how our society is lazy and how when they were younger they weren’t scared of germs and stuff and would get dirty and nothing ever happened to them are now cowering in their cages.

People who used to say, they would never shut businesses down here, these things would never happen in America, we’re free and no one tells us what to do are now on their knees to follow every edict.

Looking at fellow neighbors and peers with hatred and disgust for not having a mask, or being outside or speaking their opinions that differ, calling police on people who gather on their own property.

Is this what we are? Is this what a civilized, free, independent society looks like? School programs that require full access to invade all privacy? Digital currency that abolishes free, private trade? Government ownership, takeovers of business? Telling people when they’re allowed to go out or socialize? Who matters or not?