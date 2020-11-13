Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.
Posted: November 13, 2020
5 thoughts on “Something extremely bogus is going on”
