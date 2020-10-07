Something is Terribly Wrong With L.O.L Dolls

Vigilant Citizen

L.O.L Dolls is currently one of the top-selling doll lines in the world. And, considering the fact that most girls around the world own at least one doll (many own a whole collection), that means massive numbers. MGA, the doll line’s parent company, has netted over $5 billion from L.O.L Dolls sales since its launch in 2016. It even outsold staples such as Barbie and Pokemon.

One of the brand’s most popular products – L.O.L Surprise! – had a rather upsetting “surprise” in store for those who plunged the dolls in cold water: Lingerie, bondage-influenced outfits, and odd “tattoos”. Several parents who were understandably concerned and horrified about these dolls posted some videos online dipping these dolls in water. The results are as shocking as they are disgusting. Here are some examples.

See them and read the rest here: https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/something-is-terribly-wrong-with-l-o-l-dolls/