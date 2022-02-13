“Something Isn’t Right” – 38 Lawmakers Demand Biden Undergo Cognitive Testing As Soon As Possible

In a letter, signed by 37 of his Republican colleagues in Congress, Texas Rep. Dr. Ronny Jackson warns that President Biden’s “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years,” and urges the 79-year-old to take a cognitive aptitude test (just as former President Trump did).

“My colleagues and I are again asking President Biden to immediately undergo a formal cognitive screening exam, such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment,” Jackson said. “As a former physician to three Presidents of the United States, I know what it takes mentally and physically to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” said Jackson, who served as a White House doctor to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Jackson may have a point given this recent appearance…

"I don't want to get going because I'd keep you here too long because you know all what I'm about to, what I've said, and you know what I've done, and you know what we're doing, and I know what you're doing." – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/FypD5BoLIM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 4, 2022

“Joe Biden has continually proven to me and to the world that something isn’t right. The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president’s cognitive ability,” he said.

He is not alone in his concerns as a recent Politico poll found that 48% of Americans think the president is not “mentally fit” to do the job.

It’s not just ‘white supremacists’ that are worried about the president’s cognitive abilities, even Australia’s mainstream media is picking up on it…

Dr. Jackson appeared on Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ to explain his concerns

Biden IS NOT cognitively fit to be President. He's destroying our country at every level. BAD things will happen if he stays in power for another 3 years. Something needs to be done FAST. There's too much on the line. pic.twitter.com/FJ5pEgzfaf — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 10, 2022

