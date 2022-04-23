Posted: April 23, 2022 Categories: Videos Something Strange Happening to US Food Processing Plants… reallygraceful Apr 22, 2022 • Things are getting a little fiery out there. Is it all a coincidence or something more? Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
Thanks, Mary.
Btw, we don’t own anything, and we are NOT happy.
Got to thinking about ‘happy’
What is the root word of happy?
Where does happy come from? The first records of happy come from around 1350. It comes from Middle English and is a combination of the word hap, meaning “a person’s luck or lot,” and the suffix –y meaning “characterized by.” The word hap comes from the Old Norse happ, meaning “luck” or “chance.”
happy (adj.)
late 14c., “lucky, favored by fortune, being in advantageous circumstances, prosperous;” of events, “turning out well,” from hap (n.) “chance, fortune” + -y (2). Sense of “very glad” first recorded late 14c. Meaning “greatly pleased and content” is from 1520s. Old English had eadig (from ead “wealth, riches”) and gesælig, which has become silly. Old English bliðe “happy” survives as blithe. From Greek to Irish, a great majority of the European words for “happy” at first meant “lucky.” An exception is Welsh, where the word used first meant “wise.”
Okay then.
How about
You are stealing our sh!t, and we are pissed!
🙂