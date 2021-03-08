Something to Consider

INI – by E.P. Unum, March 1, 2021

Before reviewing this essay, you may find these numbers interesting:

As reported by the CDC … here are the total number of US deaths by year and the change from the previous year

> Year 2017: 2,818,503 Americans died

> Year 2018: 2,839,205 deaths (20,702 more than the previous year 2017)

> Year 2019: 2,855,000 deaths (16,300 more than the previous year 2018)

> Year of the pandemic … 2020… there were 2,913,144 deaths (57,641 more than the previous year 2019)

Let this sink in for a minute. There were zero deaths from Covid-19 reported during 2018 and 2019… and the jump from 2019 to 2020 was only 57,641?

But, We have been told COVID is responsible for 500,000 + deaths.

Shouldn’t the calendar year 2020 number be a hell of a lot higher? Hold that thought for a minute….

So the question now becomes: how many people died FROM COVID and how many died (of other causes) WITH COVID?

Perhaps there is a more reasonable explanation such as the possibility that the CDC is not finished reporting the final tabulations of the number of deaths through 2020. That, of course, is a possibility, but this is February 2021 and clearly, if the number of deaths was 440,000 higher they surely did not all occur in November or December 2020, so why the delay?

More importantly, let’s consider these possibilities:

Perhaps the reporting of deaths by the media was intentionally misleading, a very well-orchestrated plan intended to create fear and upheaval in the middle of an election year and on the heels of an ill-advised failure to remove a sitting President of the United States based on false accusations. Or, perhaps Covid 19 was an unimaginable set of events that just fell into place with the United States front and center. Let’s dispense with this possibility straight away: Can you tell me another nation with more reported deaths than the U.S?

Let’s consider for a moment the following sequence of facts:

Covid started with messages from the CDC and the eminent and distinguished Dr. Fauci of the NIH announcing in January 2020 to the media on TV and on TV talk shows that the “U.S. had nothing to worry about” and there was “no reason to wear masks” to telling us in late February and early March of 2020 that “masks are a necessity” and “we face a real pandemic”

Enter the media and social media platforms, democratic mayors, governors, and, most importantly, democratic members of Congress who, every day, 24/7 in concert with the mainstream media, do the following:

> Scare people with a virus. Force them to wear masks and place them in quarantine. Demand that voting in the national election be handled by mail while allowing people to stand in line and shop at Home Depot, Loews, Target, Walmart, Costco. Bed Bath & Beyond, and other “BigBox” stores

> Count the number of deaths every second of every day, in every News Headline. By the way, ninety-nine and six-tenths (99.6%) of the people who contract the virus, recover. About one to two-tenths of one percent who get the virus, die, and most all of them have other medical problems. Did you catch that? Less than 1/2 of a percent die.

> Closed businesses yielded 35,000,000+ instantly unemployed. 100 years ago, in the midst of the Spanish Flu Epidemic which killed over 50 million people worldwide, businesses and schools were never shut down.

> Remove entertainment and prohibit recreation, closing parks, gyms, bars, restaurants, sports. When sports are permitted, tell the limited number of people who are present at the events or who are watching at home that they should be wearing masks and refrain from cheering or shouting because that “tends to spread the virus.”

> No dating. No touching. Isolate people. Dehumanize them.

> Close Temples and Churches. Prohibit worship. Create a vacuum and let depression, anxiety, hopelessness, and desperation set in.

> Close schools from elementary through university, shut down all extra-curricular activities, and implement virtual online learning with no regard as to the impact this has on our children and how they learn, and no regard for the need for them to interact and have human contact.

> Ignite hatred and civil unrest in the streets resulting in the looting of businesses, injuries, and deaths to innocent bystanders and police attempting to maintain order.

> Highlight the cries to defund the police, empty the prisons because of the virus, arrest those you catch looting and causing damage, but, then immediately release them without any bail, and continue to fill the streets with criminals.

> Allow Antifa and Black Lives Matter to vandalize property as if they are freedom fighters. Undermine the rule of law, condone riots, looting and attack all law enforcement,…but tell the government to order police to stand-down.

> Terminate the Keystone XL Pipeline, restrict fracking and oil and gas exploration thereby eliminating America’s Energy Independence which took us decades to achieve, driving up costs to business and consumers, and immediately putting tens of thousands of Americans on unemployment lines. Then, abandon building the wall on the U.S. southern border which has effectively controlled immigration and invited thousands of migrant people from South America to assemble and illegally enter the United States…all at a time when we have tens of millions unemployed and still dealing with Covid.

So, the acid-test question is this: Is it possible that we are all being played by those who want to achieve power and destroy America?

This is nothing new. We have had socialist and communist movements in our country for many years…indeed, several decades. But the ones we have in our midst today are insidious and have been the result of decades of abdicating responsibility for our education system and ignorance of just how Marxist and Communists develop footholds inside a nation.

No longer do we teach our children about American Exceptionalism and what America has meant to the world.

No longer do we focus on American achievements in science, medicine, technology, and engineering or the arts and literature.

Instead, it seems all that we hear is how bad America is. We allow disgusting, inflammatory research like the N.Y. Times endorsed 1619 Project to be installed as a mandatory curriculum in our elementary and high schools, and professors at our universities to substitute factual history with their personal flair for condemning America as an imperialist nation which ignores the needs of the poor in favor of the wealthy. They denigrate capitalism as the root of all evil and ignore that capitalism has been the economic system that has created the greatest individual and collective wealth and prosperity in the history of the world.

They teach our students that socialism and communism is a preferable system because it espouses “equity for all”, but they never once mention that socialism has never worked in any country that has tried it, and that the only people who have benefitted from socialism are those at the top who achieved their wealth and power on the backs of those who produced it.

It is important to reflect on these immutable facts: America is a nation that was born just 245 years ago. We have been in existence for only 245 years, a pimple on the ass of an elephant to give some perspective. There are nations on this planet who have been in existence for several thousands of years, whose history dwarfs ours. Yet, in that finite period of time, we have produced the single greatest system of government based on principles of individual liberty and respect for, trust, and belief in God, the greatest economy and wealth known to man, the finest military in the world, and twice in the 20th century, we saved the world from the horrors of Fascism and the Nazi’s, rebuilding 19 countries in Europe and the entire nation of Japan in aftermath of the devastation of World War II.

I submit to you that what has transpired throughout 2020 is how you destroy a nation from within, and in very short order. It is a blueprint for the destruction of America and all you need to do is a quick review of the Executive Orders enacted by President Joe Biden to understand how these are weakening our nation. President Biden did not develop these edicts. It is my considered opinion that this is the work of Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Bernie Sanders, John Kerry, George Soros, and the cabal of power-hungry devotees of the Elite New World Order.

Will this diabolical plan work? I guess that depends on you and me.

INI