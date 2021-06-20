I would like for my fellow Trenchers to think about their parents, living or dead.
Are or would your parents have willingly followed the restrictions ordered by the unlawful corporate government?
If they do or would, you can see the effects of dumbing down Americans.
Just something to think about. By the way, I am sad to say, mine would have obeyed.
Jill in OKC
3 thoughts on “Something to think about”
——
* Old school Logic (ie. Common Sense) *
One would politely say “No, Thank You.”
The other would flatly say, “No.”
And as a rebuttal (which almost always happens):
“Why? You’re really asking that? You don’t understand that? Really?”
“Well then, it’s like this: Hell No! – Sh_t No! – F_ck No!
Take your pick. And by the way, don’t come back.”
Can’t blame them when they’re right.
BTW: Sorry Jill
The WOKE response:
“I’m offended. You hurt my feelings with your hate speech. If you don’t stop, I’m calling the police for your abusive verbal behavior and profanity.”
That’s when you give them the finger. Lol
They did/would have to the letter, hence my reason for disconnect with my mother. Hell, my family thinks fgm is wrong but defend mgm. Statist to the core.