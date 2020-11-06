SONGBIRD Trailer (2021)

Oct 29, 2020
Set two years in the future during a pandemic lockdown, we follow the budding love story between a motorbike courier named Nico, who has rare immunity, and Sara, a young artist.
Songbird (2021) is the new thriller starring K.J. Apa, Sofia Carson and Demi Moore.
Oh, that’s interesting.
Prediction of what TPTB want?
Everyone needs to take note.
- Production Announcement:
May 19, 2020
- Filming:
Principal production commenced on
July 8, 2020.
IMO, this is extraordinarily fast for a Hollywood film.
Premise:
During a pandemic lockdown caused by COVID-19, a young man must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, to reunite with his love.
Release:
In August 2020, ...
Critics and audiences reacted poorly to the trailer of the film, with criticism aimed towards the production and timing of release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as romanticization of the topic; comparing it unfavorably to Romeo & Juliet.