Sonia Acevedo, Health Worker, Dies 2 Days After Pfizer Vaccine

January 4th, 2021.

Via OldSkoolHunter https://bitchute.com/oldskoolhunter/ : “Sonia Acevedo, 41, suffered a ‘sudden death’ at home on New Year’s Day 48 hours after receiving the jab. An autopsy is expected to take place later today or tomorrow. The mother-of-two, who worked in paediatrics at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, is not said to have suffered any adverse side-effects after being vaccinated.”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9111311/Portuguese-health-worker-41-dies-two-days-getting-Pfizer-covid-vaccine.html