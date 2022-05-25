Soros Says Civilization May Not Survive Russia’s Invasion

May 24, 2022 • Billionaire George Soros says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “shaken Europe to its core” and could lead to the next world war. “Other issues that concern all of humanity, fighting pandemics and climate change, avoiding nuclear war, maintaining global institutions, have had to take a back seat to that struggle,” Soros says in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “That’s why I say our civilization may not survive.”