Soundgarden – Mind Riot



Dedicated to Koyote



“Mind Riot”

I was slipping through the cracks

Of a stolen jewel

I was tightrope

Walking in two ton shoes

Now somebody is talking about a

Third world war

And the police said this was normal control

And the candle was burning yesterday

Like somebody’s best friend died

And I’ve been caught in a mind riot

I was crying from my eye teeth and

Bleeding from my soul

And I sharpened my wits on a dead man’s skull

I built an elevator from his bones

Had to climb to the top floor just

To stamp out the coals

And the candle was burning yesterday

Like somebody’s best friend died

And I’ve been caught in a mind riot

I’m tied within

I’m luck’s last match struck

In the pouring down wind