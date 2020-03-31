Dedicated to Koyote
“Mind Riot”
I was slipping through the cracks
Of a stolen jewel
I was tightrope
Walking in two ton shoes
Now somebody is talking about a
Third world war
And the police said this was normal control
And the candle was burning yesterday
Like somebody’s best friend died
And I’ve been caught in a mind riot
I was crying from my eye teeth and
Bleeding from my soul
And I sharpened my wits on a dead man’s skull
I built an elevator from his bones
Had to climb to the top floor just
To stamp out the coals
And the candle was burning yesterday
Like somebody’s best friend died
And I’ve been caught in a mind riot
I’m tied within
I’m luck’s last match struck
In the pouring down wind
Of a stolen jewel
I was tightrope
Walking in two ton shoes
Now somebody is talking about a
Third world war
And the police said this was normal control
And the candle was burning yesterday
Like somebody’s best friend died
And I’ve been caught in a mind riot
I was crying from my eye teeth and
Bleeding from my soul
And I sharpened my wits on a dead man’s skull
I built an elevator from his bones
Had to climb to the top floor just
To stamp out the coals
And the candle was burning yesterday
Like somebody’s best friend died
And I’ve been caught in a mind riot
I’m tied within
I’m luck’s last match struck
In the pouring down wind
One thought on “Soundgarden – Mind Riot”
Thank you Flee. A dream of Koyote woke me up this morning.