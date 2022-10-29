South Korea: ‘Dozens in cardiac arrest’ after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

October 29, 2022

Around 50 people suffered a cardiac arrest and a number were feared dead after they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital, Seoul, officials said. Fire chiefs said around 100 people were reported as injured during the surge in a narrow street in the Itaewon leisure district.One official said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.He did not give a specific number of the people being treated for cardiac arrest but said they were in the dozens.More than 400 emergency workers from around the country, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were sent to treat the injured, he said.