South Lake Tahoe residents ordered to evacuate as Caldor Fire threatens the area

CNN

People ordered to evacuate the city of South Lake Tahoe and the southern portion of the lake ahead of the raging Caldor Fire were stuck in gridlocked traffic Monday.

All residents of the city were ordered to evacuate Monday as the fast-moving blaze continues to ravage parts of Northern California.

“It is being done out of an abundance of caution, but the full city limits are under an evacuation order,” South Lake Tahoe city spokesperson Lindsey Baker told CNN.