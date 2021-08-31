South Lake Tahoe residents ordered to evacuate as Caldor Fire threatens the area

People ordered to evacuate the city of South Lake Tahoe and the southern portion of the lake ahead of the raging Caldor Fire were stuck in gridlocked traffic Monday.
All residents of the city were ordered to evacuate Monday as the fast-moving blaze continues to ravage parts of Northern California.
“It is being done out of an abundance of caution, but the full city limits are under an evacuation order,” South Lake Tahoe city spokesperson Lindsey Baker told CNN.
With fire conditions resulting in the rapid spread of the fire, Cal Fire officials released updated maps three times in as many hours Monday morning for three areas, marking the change from evacuation warnings to orders.
Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe was transferring all of its patients out Sunday to partner facilities in the region, the hospital said in a tweet Sunday night.
Five people have been injured in the fire that has destroyed more than 650 structures and damaged nearly 40 more since it began August 14, Cal Fire said.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency on Monday in anticipation of the fire reaching his state in the days ahead.
