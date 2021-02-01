3 thoughts on “Southbury Connecticut 24 degrees 11:30 a.m.

  3. I just parked no way in hell I’m going to keep going through this shit, they dont pay me enough. I just topped off on fuel both Truck & reefer I’m hauling chocolate unprocessed chocolate for candy bars so I don’t I don’t give a shit.

    Supposed to snow all day tomorrow out here too, Hallelujah. They’re not plowing either

