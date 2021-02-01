Posted: February 1, 2021 Categories: Pics Southbury Connecticut 24 degrees 11:30 a.m. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Southbury Connecticut 24 degrees 11:30 a.m.”
Right up the road from me… lousy day to be driving though. Now I gotta shovel myself out.
Yikes!
I just parked no way in hell I’m going to keep going through this shit, they dont pay me enough. I just topped off on fuel both Truck & reefer I’m hauling chocolate unprocessed chocolate for candy bars so I don’t I don’t give a shit.
Supposed to snow all day tomorrow out here too, Hallelujah. They’re not plowing either