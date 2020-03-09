S&P Opens Down 7%, Triggers Circuit-Breaker – Halted For 15 Mins

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

As we noted pre-open, S&P futures were locked limit-down 5%, but as we noted SPY was trading down 7.5% in the pre-open and now that the cash S&P 500 has opened and tumbled 7%…

it is now halted for 15mins as the first major circuit-breaker has kicked in. As a reminder:

If the S&P 500 declines 7%, (208 points), trading will pause for 15 min

If declines 13%, (386 pts) trading will again pause for 15 mins

If falls 20%, (594 pts) the markets would close for the day.

Additionally, Canadian stocks are down 7% at the open, the most sicne 2008; and Brazilian stocks are down 10% at the open, triggering their circuit breaker.

