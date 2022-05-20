SpaceX corporate flight attendant says she was paid $250K to settle claim with Elon Musk

Daily Mail

Elon Musk’s SpaceX allegedly paid $250,000 to one of the company’s corporate flight attendants, who accused the tech mogul of exposing himself to her and propositioning her for sex, a bombshell report has claimed.

The woman, who has not been named, reportedly claimed the billionaire rubbed her leg and offered her gifts in exchange for an erotic massage.

She claims the 50-year-old made a move on her during a massage on a flight to London in 2016, according to Business Insider.

But when she reported the incident to the company, SpaceX reportedly paid her $250,000 as part of a severance agreement.

Musk, the wealthiest man on earth, hit back in a statement to the publication, saying there is ‘a lot more to this story’ – which he called a ‘politically motivated hit piece’.

Meanwhile SpaceX VP of Legal Christopher Cardaci said: ‘I’m not going to comment on any settlement agreements.’

The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10835381/SpaceX-corporate-flight-attendant-says-paid-250K-settle-claim-Elon-Musk.html