Jun 19, 2020
The incredible minds behind SpaceX talk about the new innovations in space suits, the capsule’s touch screens and thrusters, and the reusable rockets of Falcon 9. All these new innovations led to the successful second demonstration of the Crew Dragon’s mission launch that sent astronauts Douglas G. Hurley and Robert L. Behnken to the International Space Station.
One thought on “SpaceX’s Incredible Innovations for the Demo-2 Launch”
Elon Musk does what ever the fk he wants with our money??? He’s trying to justify his bullshit salary, nothing he does is worth a shit, just a big circus act!! Who gives a shit about flat TV screens inside worthless space ships anyway???
I’d rather have my meat and potatoes!!!