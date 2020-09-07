Spanish Fort shooting suspect had multiple guns, body armor

AL.com

Spanish Fort police say a man who fired up to 50 rounds at the Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort Saturday had eight firearms and was wearing body armor at the time he was taken into custody.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said Robert Smith, 38, of Grove Hill, was the man who fired the shots Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. A woman was also taken into custody at the time but it is not believed she was assisting the man.

Police used a Taser to subdue Smith, who was hospitalized after for reasons unrelated to the incident. A police officer was also treated for minor injuries.

A search warrant was executed at Smith’s house Sunday.

Barber said three of the recovered guns were assault rifles, one an AR pistol, one a shotgun, and one a 9mm short rifle. He also had two pistols, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

The incident is still under investigation, but police do not believe it was affiliated with any movement.

On it’s Facebook page the Spanish Fort Police Department stated that “acting quickly, employees locked the service entrance doors and began moving customers and other employees to the opposite end of the building.”

Smith “discharged dozens of rounds into the building using one of his AR 15′s, a 9mm pistol, and a 12 gauge shotgun,” according to the Facebook post. “Responding Spanish Fort officers encountered Smith wearing body armor as he was attempting to move to the main entrance of the store. Officers successfully deployed tasers and were able to take Smith into custody. During the arrest one of the Spanish Fort officers received injuries that required treatment at a local hospital.”

Barber in the Facebook post commended the responding Spanish Fort Officers: “The exemplary actions of these Officers are truly represented by their bravery and dedication to the citizens of Spanish Fort. By remaining focused and implementing recalled training, a potentially life threatening situation was averted using with the minimal amount of force possible. I could not be more proud of the responding officers that ran to gunfire to save lives”.

