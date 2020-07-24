Sparks Police Arrest Man Involved in Fatal Crash Along Battle Born Way

The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man accused of intentionally hitting five people with his car near Kietzke Lane and Battle Born Way on Wednesday night.
Authorities booked 25-year-old Juan Pablo Guerrero into the Washoe County Jail on multiple charges, including open murder, and four charges of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
When police arrived on scene, they say they found three teenage victims and one 22-year-old victim on the ground, just after 6 p.m.
Police say an 18-year-old woman died on scene.
Officers say the four other victims were transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.
Officers say the incident started as a fight between the group of victims and another group at the Grand Sierra Resort. At some point, the five victims walked away from the GSR along Battle Born Way, when Guerrero allegedly ran them down with a brown Lexus.
Officers say Guerrero drove a few blocks with one victim still on the hood of his car.
If you have additional information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.
