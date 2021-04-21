Speaker Pelosi at the Congressional Black Caucus presser after Chauvin verdict:
“Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice.” pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX
— The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021
OMG, pathetic! She thinks she’s lady justice in a face diaper. All of them look sooooo retarded in those face diapers. Although I kinda enjoy seeing that muzzle diaper on her but now she needs her lips sewn together so she can’t utter a word under that diaper!
Wow, he’s bigger than Jesus now, huh?
Good one! LOL