Special Event Roundtable with Dr. Andrew Kaufman vs. Dr. Judy Mikovits

Tony La Rosa

January 30th, 2021.

In the first hour of this roundtable, Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Judy Mikovits go head-to-head regarding whether any virus has ever been isolated. Dr. Kaufman says, “No.” Dr. Mikovits says, “Yes.”

This video initially appeared on Facebook in a public group called The Myth is Canada on January 20, 2021. The producer, Ed Jamnisek, gave me permission to upload it on my YouTube channel as long as I did not edit it. Anybody wanting to mirror this video on other channels should first seek the permission of the producer.

