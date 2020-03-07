Posted: March 6, 2020 Categories: Videos Special Report: A Worst Case Scenario Is Unfolding <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FJ3hdx1knOM" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> Gregory Mannarino Mar 6, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Fspecial-report-a-worst-case-scenario-is-unfolding%2F263380&title=Special%20Report%3A%20A%20Worst%20Case%20Scenario%20Is%20Unfolding" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Special Report: A Worst Case Scenario Is Unfolding”
“We can’t have a revolution in this country, there’s not enough of us. We’ll be squashed like bugs. And that is the shame of it all.”
Greg, you’re sadly mistaken. We outnumber the people that are still voting and paying homage to the dem/repub clown show. This will be a righteous fight to enforce our ratified law, THE Bill of Rights.
“We are not each others enemies.” True that Greg!