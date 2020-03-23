Posted: March 23, 2020 Categories: Videos SPECIAL SATURDAY MarketReport. By Gregory Mannarino Gregory Mannarino Mar 21, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “SPECIAL SATURDAY MarketReport. By Gregory Mannarino”
Being the admitted, from his own mouth, Mason 32nd degree I now know why he says we must all be afraid, very afraid, and that we need a revolution, but the people will never do it, I watch him extremely carefully. Another thing, he is doing what the W.Street banks are doing but on a much smaller scale. He says your money is going to people like me, me. Video of Greg declaring he is a mason.
Start @ 40:50 and hear. There is no context you’ll miss as this statement came out of the blue.