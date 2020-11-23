Nov 6, 2020
Spirit Airlines flight attendant threatens passengers who don’t wear mask properly with arrest, to be put on no fly list for life.
Claims “we are government officials,” threatens passengers with 20 years in prison & $250,000 fine.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Spirit Airlines flight attendant threatens passengers who don’t wear mask properly with arrest, to be put on no fly list for life.
Claims “we are government officials,” threatens passengers with 20 years in prison & $250,000 fine.
One thought on “Spirit Airlines flight attendant threatens passengers”
Good!
lets crash air travel too , no pun intended
remember lady whos paying your rent, , its we the people who will no longer be flying for many reasons
and if 1/2 of us end up on a no fly list because you think you have the power over us , just remember that, when your sitting on yer ass at home trying to find a job that pays anywhere near what your useless skills paid you before
No sympathy from me , you idiots
I know plenty of people who used to fly a lot for pleasure and business , none of them have gone anywhere in a plane in the past 9 months
and normally i would have had to fly at least twice , and i drove it instead
Nice Job you had
you know this is going to bring out the mask tyrants , with zero regard for what it will bring
hell, air travel is already on the skids .. wakey wakey idiots