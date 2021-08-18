St. Louis Jewish leaders denounce comparing mask mandate to Holocaust





Aug 17, 2021

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and several Jewish leaders on Monday criticized comments at recent County Council meetings that compared mask mandates to the Holocaust.

With the delta variant of COVID-19 surging in St. Louis County, Page sought to require masks in indoor public places. A judge earlier this month issued a temporary restraining order against the mandate after the County Council voted to overturn it.

The last two County Council meetings have drawn large crowds of people opposed to the mask requirement, including some who compared it to the Holocaust. Rabbi Susan Talve, speaking at a news conference, called the comparison “overt antisemitism.”

“Today, I’m afraid for my Jewish family,” said Talve. “The overt anti-Semitism displayed at our most recent county council meeting makes me afraid for my congregation and our Jewish community across our region and our state.”

Rori Picker Neiss is executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

“There is rhetoric that is minimizing the atrocities against the Jewish community to make a political point,” said Picker Niess.

Talve and other Jewish leaders were critical of County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days, a Democrat, for failing to intervene and “gavel out” those making the Holocaust comparison.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/hea…