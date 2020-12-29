St. Louis Woman Beats Sheriff’s Deputy with Her Own Baton After She is Told to Put on a Mask

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

An angry St. Louis woman beat a local sheriff’s deputy on Christmas after being told to wear a mask into a Shell gas station.

The woman took the sheriff’s baton and beat her with it in the parking lot.

KSDK video:

KMOV reported:

St. Louis City Police are searching for a woman who beat up a St. Louis City sheriff after being asked to wear a mask on Christmas. Just before midnight, a woman walked into the Shell gas station on North Tucker maskless. A 59-year-old sheriff, who was working as a security guard, told the woman that she could not come in without a mask. Police said the woman became belligerent and began to push and punch the female sheriff as she exited the store. During the fight, officials said the suspect grabbed the victim’s baton and beat her with it. Police said the suspect got into a red car and fled.

