Standoff in Lynwood, California May Be Suspect Linked to Saturday Night’s Shooting of Two Deputies — At Least 25 Patrol Cars, Area Blocked Off

There are several reports that law enforcement believes the current standoff with a suspect in Lynwood, California may be connected to the shooting of the two Deputies on Saturday night.

At least 25 police cars are in the area.

NBC reporter Eric Leonard says the search tonight is linked to the shooting on Saturday night.

NBC Los Angeles reported:

Multiple law enforcement sources say detectives in Lynwood are increasingly confident that a suspected carjacker, who led LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high speed chase Tuesday, is connected with last weekend’s attack on two transit patrol deputies who were shot while seated in a patrol car in Compton. The person being chased was driving a light blue Toyota coupe that crashed in the 3100 block of Carlin Avenue in Lynwood, and the sources said the driver ran from the car into a home or condo nearby. A city block of homes nearby was being evacuated as members of the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, its SWAT team, prepared to search homes, apartments, buildings and yards. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NBC4’s Angie Crouch in an interview Tuesday that the search was unrelated to the attack on the deputies in Compton, and he repeated that message in other media interviews throughout the day.

UPDATE—

#Breaking LASD PIO @LASDBob enroute to media staging area (700 Alameda St, #Compton YAL) to address media re: armed carjacking suspect containment in #Lynwood — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 16, 2020

