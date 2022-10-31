Standoff, shooting reported near Government Plaza in Mobile, Alabama

Fox News

A heavy police presence has swarmed Government Plaza in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday following reports of a shooting and ongoing standoff there.

Witnesses told WALA that one person in a vehicle shot another person – and now a person in a gray Honda is engaged in a standoff situation, potentially threatening to shoot themselves.

The Mobile Police Department has confirmed the shooting, according to the station.

Authorities told WALA that the situation is contained, but not yet resolved.

Police in tactical gear could be seen in the area, with at least one officer drawing their weapon.

