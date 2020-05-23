Stashing some gold? Here’s why that could soon be illegal, according to one notable hedge-fund bear

Market Watch – by Shawn Langlois

‘It is no surprise that people are buying gold. But the authorities may attempt at some point to de-monetise gold, making it illegal to own as a private individual. They will only do this if they feel the need to create a stable unit of account for world trade.’



That’s Crispin Odey, a European hedge-fund manager known for stealing headlines with his doomsday predictions, explaining in a note posted on Bloomberg News on Wednesday why he believes that private gold ownership could be banned if the government loses control of inflation.

Odey said that when the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, which he has likened to the Great Depression, central banks won’t be able to contain inflation.