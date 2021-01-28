State AG: NY undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The New York State Department of Health may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths in some nursing home “by as much as 50 percent,” according to a report from the state attorney general’s office.

An investigation also found many nursing homes failed to comply with critical infection control policies.

Twenty facilities remain under investigation.

