New York State Bar Passes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendation | 07 Nov 2020 |
The New York State Bar Association on Saturday passed a resolution urging the state to consider making it mandatory for all New Yorkers to undergo COVID-19 vaccination when a vaccine becomes available, even if people object to it for “religious, philosophical or personal reasons.”
The resolution, which was passed by a majority of the bar association’s 277-member House of Delegates and which speaks on behalf of the 70,000-lawyer organization, includes conditions limiting its scope.
Those include that the state government should only consider making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory if voluntary vaccinations fall short of producing needed levels of population immunity; that an assessment of the health threat to various communities be made so that perhaps the mandate can be targeted; and that a mandate only be considered after there is expert consensus regarding the vaccine’s safety and efficacy…The report had recommended that it should be mandatory for all Americans to undergo COVID-19 vaccination, despite people’s objections, with the one exception being the doctor-ordered medical reason for not being vaccinated.
There was no language about the mandate being limited to New York state residents, and no language saying that a public recommendation made to the government should only be for a government to “consider” employing the mandate.
https://www.legitgov.org/new-york-state-bar-passes-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-recommendation
One thought on “State Bar Passes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendation”
Ha ha, stop promising us a good time and making it easy for us to rebel.
It is too easy of a line in the sand, if you could pull this off, you could easily totally disarm America… and you maggot NWO scum already know it ain’t gonna happen…. But feel free to give it a go though… We ain’t out here waiting for the Gobernment to issue us orders to do one thing or another and were somehow gonna get on our fkn knees for some uniformed son of a btch.
We are out here waiting for you to try it and then enforce it…
If even at the Local levels you try to enforce this shit, with our jobs, Drivers licenses etc etc… it will be the same results for you. So, again, what are you waiting for, efficacy..? ha ha