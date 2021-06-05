State police corporal charged with trying to cover up DUI investigation

WFMZ 69

HARRISBURG, Pa. ­– Pennsylvania State Police say one of its corporals tried to cover up a driving under the influence of alcohol investigation while she was assigned as a patrol supervisor.

PSP Corporal Jennifer Ruhl was charged Friday with obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, false swearing-official proceeding, tampering with public records or information, and hindering apprehension or prosecution, all misdemeanors, according to a state police news release.

Ruhl is accused of attempting to cover up the investigation involving an alleged father of a PSP trooper in November 2019 while assigned as a patrol supervisor at Troop J-Avondale, state police said.

Ruhl enlisted in the PSP in January 1998. She is assigned to the Drug Law Enforcement Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

She is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against her, according to the news release.

https://www.wfmz.com/news/area/pennsylvania/state-police-corporal-charged-with-trying-to-cover-up-dui-investigation/article_676227fe-c56c-11eb-9a51-ebc5039a514a.html