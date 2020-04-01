State v Strickland Appeals Court Ruling: Antifa Wins Authority To Attack Journalists

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Michael Strickland’s response to the Oregon Court Of Appeals opinion.

Greetings! Michael Strickland here. Some of you may remember me as the

news videographer who was attacked by a gang of masked thugs while I

was at work, filming a protest in downtown Portland on July 7th, 2016.

This gang, dressed in black with masks over their faces and sticks in

hand, encircled me from behind, led by a 400 pound multi time federal

felon by the name of Benjamin Kerensa. They began to push and shove me

while shouting “YOU NEED TO GET THE F*** OUT OF HERE!” In response to

what I perceived as unlawful physical force, and further imminent

unlawful physical force as I attempted to retreat and avoid an

altercation, fearing that I was about to be beaten and robbed, I chose

to act in what I believed to be self defense, in accordance with

Oregon’s self defense laws. With no police to be seen, I was left to

fend for myself. I drew my legally carried firearm, pointed it at

several individuals whom I perceived as threats, and issued verbal

commands for them to get back and leave me alone. The mob of thugs

finally backed off, and they ceased to be threats, so I reholstered

without firing a round or harming so much as a fly. This was based off

of the numerous firearms training courses I had attended over the

years, included instruction from DPSST instructors, the same people

who train and certify police officers.

Everything that I did was in reaction to what others were doing to me.

I was the one arrested and charged with multiple felonies, while the

violent thugs who instigated the entire altercation are considered to

be the innocent victims. As much as people cite the 2nd Amendment in

my case, I think this is a 1st Amendment case as its core. Does a

person have the right to be in a public area, filming a public event,

in exercise of their 1st Amendment right to freedom of the press, or

does a gang of masked terrorists have the right to use physical force,

threats, and intimidation to prevent a person from being in a public

area, filming a public event?

Unfortunately for the community, I was found guilty of 21 counts,

including 10 felonies, for not wanting to be beaten and robbed.

Throughout the ordeal, I witnessed deputy district attorney Kate

Molina cite false police reports from prior events that were untrue,

lying to judges, in an effort to further punish me. During pre trial

hearings, Judge Thomas Ryan ruled that we do not get a change of venue

based on the untrue and defamatory things that Molina said about me

that were parroted by local media. Judge Ryan also ruled that any

mention of a prior event from 2015 when violent “documentarian” Skye

Fitzgerald had stolen two video cameras from me and body slammed me to

the pavement, shattering my arm and leaving me partially disabled is

inadmissible in this case, with Judge Ryan saying that that incident

does not play into ones mindset, which is untrue because it certainly

did play into my mindset. How a judge, or anyone, can tell someone

else what was going through their mind is impossible to ascertain. My

statements to the detectives were also ruled to be inadmissible, as I

had stated to them how the gang had attacked me and how I was in fear.

One of the things I was being charged with was “Unlawful Use Of A

Weapon” which has multiple definitions, and the judge ruled that

prosecutors Molina and Todd Jackson don’t have to state which part of

the law they were charging me with, thus leaving me with an impossible

defense because I didn’t know what I was defending myself against.

Perhaps most egregious of all was the fact that Molina and Jackson

claimed there were ten “victims” yet could only produce two of them;

the aforementioned Ben Kerensa and Malcolm Chaddock, who served as a

distraction by being yet another individual who was circling me from

behind, leaving Kerensa free to make a run up along my blind side. I

was denied the right to face my accusers. Judge Thomas Ryan also

allowed the DA’s to put on an ambush “expert” witness after both sides

had rested. This “expert” witness, Gresham police officer Ryan

Rasmussen, was not listed on any witness list. Rasmussen was not a

witness to the incident, but rather he was there to testify as to how

someone is trained in the use of firearms. Rasmussen has no experience

with firearms in the civilian world, has no certifications to train

civilians, and has never had an Oregon Concealed Handgun License. His

testimony was only applicable to how police officers are trained.

Furthermore, Rasmussen testified that police cannot draw their

firearm, point it at hostile individuals, not shoot, and then

reholster. Officer Rasmussen testified under oath that the only time a

police officer should draw their firearm is when they are shooting.

Rasmussen was also caught lying on the stand by claiming that police

do not use any sort of use-of-force continuum or chart, which is

untrue because he himself had previously referenced one such chart.

Throughout the trial there were multiple witnesses who lied about a

variety of things on the witness stand, including how many times I

drew my firearm (which was only once), when I had drawn it, in what

manner I was carrying, how many police were present, and more. These

were proven to be lies by the copious amounts of video evidence.

You can view videos of the altercation, including a mutli angle video

with my commentary, along videos of people’s testimony showing how

they lied, and some of the other outrageous things that happened

during this experience on my youtube channel,

www.youtube.com/LaughingAtLiberals . Victoria Taft has also done

several blog articles on the case at www.victoriataft.com .

By declaring me guilty, Judge Thomas Ryan has essentially ruled that a

person does not have a 1st Amendment right to be in a public area,

filming a public event, and that a gang of violent thugs have the

legal right and lawful authority to use force to eject a person from a

public area.

To make matters worse, throughout various different time periods since

I was attacked, I have been banned from engaging in numerous different

1st Amendment activities, which had the effect of banning me from

working. That’s right, I’m threatened with arrest and imprisonment if

I engage in what used to be our 1st Amendment rights. That should send

shivers down the spines of everyone in Oregon, especially other

members of the media. Not only is the 1st Amendment now nullified, but

self defense in Oregon is now a thing of the as well.

Since my actions were solely in self defense, I appealed the ruling.

My attorney on the appeal, Robert Barnes, cited all of the above

errors and more in our written appeal. The appeal centered mainly

around my mindset, since all evidence relating to my mindset, my

experiences, my training, my knowledge of how protests can sometimes

turn violent, and my knowledge of antifa and anarchist groups were all

ruled to be inadmissible. The “reasonableness” of me acting in self

defense is certainly based on all of those things. The reasonable man

standard must include the subjective aspect, what’s reasonable to me

with my experiences, my training, and my knowledge. We cited several

different case laws that pertain to these things and more.

Even the DA’s ambush expert witness was forced to concede that I had

properly assessed some of those individuals as threats and that I was

justified in drawing down on at least some of them.

Today, April 1st, 2020, appropriately enough on April Fools Day, the

Oregon Court Of Appeals released their opinion on State v Strickland,

affirming the lower court’s finding of guilt. The text of their

“opinion” can be found at

https://cdm17027.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p17027coll5/id/26442/rec/1

. These are the same appeals court judges who have sided with rapists

and murderers in past cases over the years, overturning their cases,

giving preference to those who prey on the weak, leaving them free to

strike again.

This ruling legalizes mob violence. Applying the same standard, the

KKK now have the legal right and lawful authority to attack people of

color on the street and chase them away from public areas, and it’s

the person of color who is guilty of crimes if they try to stop the

KKK from attacking them.

What’s more, all of these legal standards of what prosecutors can and

can’t do and what is and isn’t admissible can be applied to anyone

else just the same. Now prosecutors can cite false police reports and

claim someone is part of a gang, when in fact the person is not. They

can claim someone is racist, or a child molester, or a bank robber,

when if fact the person is not. Prosecutors no longer need to produce

victims in crimes, as merely vague descriptions without names is now

sufficient. Prosecutors are now allowed to put forth ambush witnesses

after both sides rest. Judges and pre trial release officers can now

ban people from engaging in 1st Amendment rights, be it to protest,

engage in free press, or other aspects of free speech. Prosecutors can

now successfully move that all evidence relating to a defendant’s

mindset, training, and knowledge is inadmissible.

I have little doubt that corrupt district attorneys have been pulling

these sort of unethical stunts on countless people over the years.

These disgusting tactics are used every day to go after the poor, the

disadvantaged, people of color, those in the LGBT community,

immigrants, those with mental disorders, people suffering from

addiction, and more. My appeal is the community’s best chance at

getting these shady practices overturned.

In the appeals court ruling, Judges Armstrong, Tookey, and Shorr

erroneously summed up the circumstances of the incident by making

claims that: A ) I was open carrying at the event, which is untrue. I

was concealed carrying as I didn’t want to draw attention to myself. B

) That it was only four people who ganged up on me when in fact it was

initially seven, and that number varied as people were running in and

out of the scene, as seen on video. Perhaps they need to frame it as

fewer than five, since five or more people engaging in that kind of

behavior constitutes the crime of RIOT on their part. And C) They

claim that Kerensa got physically aggressive with me after seeing that

I had a gun, which is untrue, as I did not reveal the gun until after

he had begun his violent attack on me. Perhaps they are trying to

frame it as though Kerensa was the one acting in self defense after he

deliberately staged a fight with me that I wanted no part of.

All of these things were disputed during the trial, so I don’t know

how these judges are able to state these things as “undisputed” facts.

In my continuing efforts to clear my name, I will now be taking this

case to the Oregon Supreme Court for further review. I have no

intention of giving up this battle until the rulings are reversed, I

am vindicated, and I get my rights back, regardless of whatever court

I need to take this to and however long it takes.