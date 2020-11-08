“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.
“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”
– President Donald J. Trump
4 thoughts on “Statement from President Donald J. Trump”
Sounds like sabre rattling to me.
I think a chumptard neighbor of mine just set off a bomb and it wasn’t celebratory.
Donald Trump,
If the American people listened to a tape of a girl who says you raped her while she was still a minor at 15 or 16 years old, and to this day insist the story is true, should they wonder why your able to walk free, while never seeing a second behind bars?
The American people have had enough, go away already, your nothing more than a circus barking con man, who happens to be grossly overweight, mildly retarded and heavily in debt while at the same time holding 5 illegal Chinese trademarks that no other American has every been legally allowed to do.
We here at the Trenches World Report know exactly what your really all about, and how you have stolen billions to pay off your commie buddies, and have green lighted trillions to stash around the globe while leaving American Nationals with nothing.
You know exactly why you’ll never be re-elected, your about as worthless as a dead cockroach.
Donald Trump, your a rapist and a con man and worse yet, a wanna be gangster, go fk yourself….
Well Mark, there’s not anything to add to your excellent comment.
Not to mention a (likely) member of Chabad Lubavitch, as with his son-in-law and daughter…and a Shabbos goy for sure.
I still can’t believe folks I know still think this dude is a “Christian”! A true Christian would not pedo or rape teens, kill for Israel, or let his daughter marry someone who wants to behead true believers on Christ AND let his daughter convert to that (satanic) “religion”…and hang out with Cohn and other mobsters…and….and….enough said. And then there is his love of Noahide…..I’m done.