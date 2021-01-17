Statewide mask mandate to expire Monday; business restrictions will be eased

Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota’s statewide mask mandate will be allowed to expire as planned after the weekend, and coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses will be further eased, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday.

He cited a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate over the past two months. He also noted the availability of vaccines, rapid tests and new therapeutic treatments, and said “we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The mask mandate — which carried a potential fine and jail time for noncompliance — has been in place since Nov. 14. It will expire at 8 a.m. on Monday. Local governments and school districts are still free to enact mandates, and “we still strongly support mask-wearing,” Burgum said.

No local governments in the Bismarck-Mandan area have a mask mandate that is still in force. Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools on Friday both said they will continue to require masks on school grounds after the statewide mandate ends.