Posted: October 5, 2021 Categories: Videos Stephen Colbert’s Vomit-Inducing “The Vax-Scene” Tales From SYL Ranch Darkroom Sep 29, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Stephen Colbert’s Vomit-Inducing “The Vax-Scene””
Ultra cringe propoganda…. I didn’t think anything could possibly make me not want the vaccine more… well, congratulations Colbert, that took some real talent to achieve that.
With each passing day, I’m becoming more convinced that 2012 was actually the end of world, we all did die, and we are all in Hell right now.
Send in the clowns
He’s just a court jester for who he believes is his king
While the real owners of the country look upon him as the stooge he is