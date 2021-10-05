2 thoughts on “Stephen Colbert’s Vomit-Inducing “The Vax-Scene”

  1. Ultra cringe propoganda…. I didn’t think anything could possibly make me not want the vaccine more… well, congratulations Colbert, that took some real talent to achieve that.

    With each passing day, I’m becoming more convinced that 2012 was actually the end of world, we all did die, and we are all in Hell right now.

  2. Send in the clowns

    He’s just a court jester for who he believes is his king
    While the real owners of the country look upon him as the stooge he is

