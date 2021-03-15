Steve Scalise gun-grabbing alert…

Citizen Free Press

“House Democrats just REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens.”

Democrats this week:

– Voted FOR stripping gun rights from law-abiding citizens

– Voted AGAINST requiring ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun Their priorities tell you all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/A7MoIKFw7M — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 13, 2021

Let me get this straight: Biden's own executive order requires all foreign travelers to get a COVID test. But if you cross the southern border in a caravan illegally you can get in without one? Why the different standards? — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 15, 2021

