Steve Scalise gun-grabbing alert…

“House Democrats just REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens.”
Democrats this week:
– Voted FOR stripping gun rights from law-abiding citizens
– Voted AGAINST requiring ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun
Their priorities tell you all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/A7MoIKFw7M
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 13, 2021
Let me get this straight:
Biden's own executive order requires all foreign travelers to get a COVID test.
But if you cross the southern border in a caravan illegally you can get in without one?
Why the different standards?
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 15, 2021