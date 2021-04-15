Steven Fishman – People Who Administer Covid Vaccines ARE Liable

Henry Makow

The health care workers, pharmacy workers, grocery workers, and mass distribution workers [Wal-Mart] [collectively referred to herein as “vaccine inoculators”] are liable if they failed to obtain Proof of Informed Consent by each and every person that has been vaccinated/inoculated.

Presumably this will include politicians who authorized the jabs and media who frightened people into receiving them.



by Steven Fishman

(henrymakow.com)

Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, and Pfizer are protected by 42 U.S.C. 300aa-22 are VACCINE MANUFACTURERS.

The 1988 law did not amplify or expand protections to VACCINATORS, or workers who do NOT work for the Vaccine Manufacturers who inoculate people with the toxic vaccine. This loophole in the law enables us to stop it.

Henry, do you realize that within five years, up to 95% of those inoculated will die and will suffer unfathomable pain before death?

The worst of all are the prions, causing mad cow disease in humans. What only a handful of epidemiologists realize is that Messenger RNA recombines [as a recombinant protein through nanocrystals and nanocrystal technology which Bill Gates has a patent on] into DNA, so that anyone vaccinated slowly becomes someone else — literally a “new species.”

But the new species, as in all animal trials and in all 453,000 African children Bill Gates experimented on with the “vaccine” all DIED. The irony of this is that psychologically, the eugenicists have figured out an ingenious way through the media and the corrupt politicians to create an artificial demand for the vaccine by the very victims who are going to be killed for it.

It is analogous to the Jews in World War II begging the Nazis to put them into death camps. As ridiculous as this sounds, that is precisely the mechanism being thrust upon the entire world right now. A total deception calculated to kill, and the motive, punch line, is far crazier than the plan to depopulate, but thoroughly provable.

There is something else you may not know. Bill Gates is a proponent of Precept One of the Georgia Guide Stones, whereby the population of the world must never be allowed to exceed 500 million people. I have a lot more data on this but it is not suitable for an e-mail. You will be astounded where this all comes from. It has to do with my former involvement with a cult, and Bill Gates’ connection to it at a time before anyone knew who he even was.

I went to law school at the University of Miami School of Law, 1970-1971. I was expelled for helping Cuban refugees escape Cuba by bringing them into the country in a covert operation using the Homestead Air Force Base.

My passion for the law and for helping victims of terror has never diminished. And of course, you most certainly can use my name. I stand with truth, as you do.

HEALTH CARE WORKERS/ADMINISTRATORS OF COVID VACCINE HAVE ZERO IMMUNITY FROM LIABILITY WITHOUT FIRST SECURING INFORMED CONSENT

According to 42 U.S. Code § 300aa-22, “No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, if the injury or death resulted from side effects that were unavoidable even though the vaccine was properly prepared and was accompanied by proper directions and warnings.”

However, this immunity does not apply to health care workers, pharmacy employees, grocery store and discount store workers [like Wal-Mart] because they are not employees of the vaccine manufacturers.

In other words, immunity protection is not extended to anyone who is not working for Astra-Zeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna.

The lack of Informed Consent exists when the recipient of the vaccine has not been informed of the risks to health and life and has not consented to receiving the vaccine despite being told of said risks.

In the case of the COVID Vaccine, the risks that would have had to be communicated to the person prior to being given the vaccine are:

1. Known injury and deaths from Messenger RNA prions, which in the case of cattle, results in “Mad Cow Disease,” and in the case of human beings, results in the manifestation of brain dysfunction and hysteria;

2. Known injury and death from anaphylactic shock resulting from the infusion of Messenger RNA through the vaccine;

3. Known injury and death from toxic lung, heart, and brain paralysis resulting from the infusion of Messenger RNA through the vaccine;

4. Known injury and death from toxic blood clotting resulting from the infusion of Messenger RNA through the vaccine; and:

5. Known injury and death from toxemia arising from infertility complications resulting from the infusion of Messenger RNA through the vaccine.

The Informed Consent must contain a signed acknowledgment by the person before vaccination occurs, agreeing to being vaccinated in spite of the risks presented by the vaccine inoculator (administering the vaccine).

The lack of Informed Consent is a violation of the HIPAA Act, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1966, Codified in the Code of Federal Regulations at 45 C.F.R. Part 160, Subparts C, D, and E.

If a person administering the vaccine fails to obtain a Signed Informed Consent at the time of inoculation, he or she has no immunity and can be sued for various crimes and torts, including deliberate indifference and willful negligence, and attempted murder.

The vaccine inoculator has liability, and can lose all of his/her assets, including one’s home, automobiles, investment holdings, and personal property.

It is my humble opinion that once said liability is made known by and through the filing of the first in a series of class action lawsuits, vaccine inoculators will think twice before administering any further vaccines.

While the vaccine manufacturers have immunity, the vaccine inoculators may easily seek remunerative compensation indemnification/relief by further suing their own employers [hospitals, pharmacies, etc.] which will ultimately create an upward chain of liability that is not covered by vaccine manufacturers’ immunity.

I suggest that we contact the most media-recognizable spokespersons against the Vaccine Holocaust, including Mike Adams from the Health Ranger; Pastor David Sorensen from “Stop World Control,” and of course, Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Catherine Austin Fitts and Judy Mikovits.

c.2021 Steven Fishman