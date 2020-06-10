Stone Mountain and other monuments to the Confederacy should be wiped clean

In last week’s memorial service for George Floyd, the Rev. Al Sharpton noted that the recent demonstrations against abusive policing were caused not just by Floyd’s death after a white officer kneeled on his throat. Instead, it was the last straw after centuries of oppression. Mr. Sharpton noted, “Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck.”

One weapon to suppress African Americans: monuments to white supremacists. Soon after the Civil War, Southern whites began reasserting their dominance. During the following 80 years of Jim Crow segregation, their methods included glorifying confederate leaders.

Most of the large monuments began to appear in the early 20th Century, long after the war ended in 1865. The goal was not to preserve “Southern heritage,” as the monuments’ defenders now claim. Instead, the goal was to install white-supremacist icons that would intimidate African Americans and enforce whites’ supremacy. Historian W. Fitzhugh Brundage, for example, has written that the monuments “were sometimes explicitly linked to the cause of white supremacy by the notables who spoke at their dedication” and that white industrialist Julian Carr “unambiguously urged his audience to devote themselves to the maintenance of white supremacy with the same vigor that their Confederate ancestors had defended slavery.

The history of the giant carvings on Stone Mountain, near Atlanta, is instructive. Planning of the carvings began only in 1914. Substantial funding for the project came from the KKK, which met on the mountain’s top to burn crosses and the project’s first directors and promoters were Klan members. The original plan was to depict General Robert E. Lee leading Confederate soldiers and Klan members up the mountain. Many other Confederate monuments were erected during this period, helping consolidate Jim Crow’s racist hierarchy.

