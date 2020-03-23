“Stop The Coronavirus Corporate Coup”: Here Is A List Of Everyone Demanding A Bail Out

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Courtesy of BIG newsletter author and monopoly researcher, Matt Stoller, here is an ever expanding list of every industry and entity that has floated bailout demands in what Stoller dubs the “CoronavirusCoup” – which if allowed to continue will make America’s big business bigger and more entrenched than ever, and crush most of the country’s small business. Why? Because from Defense contractors, to billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, to meatpackers and the beer industry, everyone wants a piece, and thanks to their lobby connections and political bribes, they will get it.

Who won’t get it? The mom and pop store down the street which will have to quickly shut down for good in the coming weeks.

Here is how Stoller summarizes the dynamic currently taking place in Congress, which is certainly not going to let this crisis go to waste, and jockeying for trillions and trillions in pork, all on the back of US taxpayers and the viability of the world’s reserve currency.

We have to support industry in a moment of crisis. But the key here is the conditions, and what is likely to happen by allowing Mnuchin to set the terms of all aid is a consolidation of power in the hands of a few. No more small business. America will be unrecognizable.

His ever-growing list is here: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stop-coronavirus-corporate-coup-here-list-everyone-demanding-bail-out