Strange Alive Worm-Like Fibers Found in Face Masks Produced for COVID

The Freedom Articles – by Makia Freeman

Evidence of mask fibers is popping up all over the net, as video after video is showing incontrovertible proof that strange new worm-like fibers, black strands and string-like objects are embedded within the cotton masks made en masse for the COVID scamdemic. Independent researchers from all over the world are buying basic microscopes, putting the masks under the lens and seeing truly shocking sights. There are all sorts of weird thin strands, predominantly black, which appear to move of their volition, scattered throughout the fabric. These mask fibers are very different to the rest of the cotton material. What are they? How did they get there? What is their purpose? This article does not have all the answers – not even close – but serves as an introduction to what is shaping up to be a very important topic for humanity’s future: the COVID-nanotech connection. For the background to this, I suggest reading 2 of my earlier articles Hydrogel Biosensor: Implantable Nanotech to be Used in COVID Vaccines? and Operation Coronavirus is Working Hand-in-Hand with the Nanotech Agenda, as well as looking at the research of Celeste Solum.

Standard Face Masks Are Toxic

Many of the masks being handed out do way more harm than good. It is reported that 85% of these masks come from China, are made in substandard conditions and are laced with toxic chemicals. The article entitled Exclusive: Chemical cocktail found in face masks reported that these kind of masks for COVID contain a chemical cocktail including but not limited to formaldehyde (a known carcinogen), aniline (a known carcinogen), acetaldehyde (a known genotoxin) and many other toxic compounds. The Canadian Government just put out a safety alert that face masks may contain graphene (Solum warned about graphene nanotech months ago), stating that “Health Canada’s preliminary assessment of available research identified that inhaled graphene particles had some potential to cause early lung toxicity in animals. However, the potential for people to inhale graphene particles from face masks and the related health risks are not yet known, and may vary based on mask design.” I have pointed out how masks are dangerous, hypoxic and dehumanizing.

However, the discovery of ubiquitous and self-moving mask fibers takes the situation to a whole new level. In the sources below I have listed several videos which show the bizarre discovery, many from TimTruth.com (hat tip to Tim). The following images are screenshots from his videos:

How are the Mask Fibers Behaving?

The video evidence thus far shows that these mask fibers react to heat and moisture, since they start to move and become agitated when people breathe on them. The fibers may be magnetic; in this clip, you can see the fiber jump out when in the proximity of a standard metal sewing needle. In this compilation, you can see the fibers of a cotton swab/bud jump out at a pig’s brain as though they were attracted to it. In a different clip, you can also see the fibers (which look like shards under a microscope) detach themselves when brushed against a piece of meat. All this gives much credence to the theory that these mask fibers are actually Morgellons fibers, part of the nanotech invasion of mankind – the Synthetic Agenda.

Some of the Different Theories about the Identity of these Mask Fibers

Some people say the mask fibers are small, stray fabric threads from clothing. But how could they be inanimate clothing threads when they wiggle and move? Why do they appear to be activated by heat and moisture? Who do they appear to be magnetized by metal? Some say they are microscopic worms. Others say they are micelles for drug delivery. Then, there are those who believe they are synthetic Morgellons fibers, which I personally find the most believeable at this stage.

There is another theory that the mask fibers are carbon nanotubes (CNTs). A 2015 scientific study found carbon nanotubes (tiny tubes measured in nanometers) in the lungs of every single person tested. These nanotubes can readily be used as biosensors – tracking you from the inside. The study Anthropogenic Carbon Nanotubes Found in the Airways of Parisian Children analyzed the prevalence of CNTs and concluded:

“Anthropogenic carbon nanotubes were found in all samples, indicating that humans routinely breathe such nanostructures … These nanostructures are similar to those present in dusts and vehicle exhausts collected in Paris, as well as to those previously observed in ambient air in the USA, in spider webs in India, and in ice core. These results suggest that humans are routinely exposed to CNTs …”

Final Thoughts

The video clips and compilations below contain incontrovertible evidence. Watch them. See these alive worm-like fibers for yourself and make up your own mind. Is there a sinister plot to position these fibers right near our mouths and noses, so they enter our lungs and body? Is humanity the planned host for these parasites? Mask-wearing mandates are being forced by governments and corporations alike. All we can do is hypothesize and speculate at this stage as we gather more evidence, while being vigilant and wary. As chilling and unnerving as this notion is, it seems very probable that Operation Coronavirus is indeed a cover for the advancement of the nanotech takeover.

