Strauss Israel Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Confectionery Products Because of Possible Health Risk

FDA

Strauss Israel of Israel is voluntarily recalling the following Elite branded products: Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum and Toffee Candies, including all product codes currently on the US market. This recall does not pertain to all Elite coffee items. The recalled products may potentially be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Elite products have been distributed in the kosher market nationally, primarily in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Florida. Additionally, products have been sold directly to customers via Amazon.com, Fresh Direct, Passover.com and all Retailer Online Sites.

A list of the recalled products appears at the end of this notice. No other Strauss Israel or Elite products are affected.

The products are being recalled as they were manufactured in a facility in which Salmonella was detected in the production line and in the liquid chocolate that is used for the production of the finished products.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Elite brand products should not consume them and may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Strauss Israel on any one of the following communication channels:

Facebook: https://he-il.facebook.com/StraussGroupExternal Link Disclaimer

Website: https://www.strauss-group.co.ilExternal Link Disclaimer

Email: eliterecall@kayco.com

This recall is conducted with knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/strauss-israel-announces-voluntary-recall-certain-confectionery-products-because-possible-health