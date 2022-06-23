STUDY: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine DOES Lower Men’s Sperm Count.

National Pulse – by Natalie Winters

A new study analyzing the impacts of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on sperm count showed that men receiving the jab suffered a sustained loss in sperm count. The news comes after years of mockery by corporate media outlets over the concern, as well as false “fact checks” by outlets with direct links to vaccine manufacturers.

The concerning findings were published in an Israeli study – To Investigate The Effect of COVID-19 BNT162b2 (Pfizer) Vaccine on Semen Parameters Among Semen Donors – published June 17th, 2022.

The study explored concerns about the “possible detrimental impact on male fertility” as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers concluding:

“Covid-19 vaccination BNT162b2 temporarily impairs semen concentration and total motile count among semen donors.”

While researchers described the effects as “temporary,” the study’s cross-tabs show that after 150 days sperm concentration was nearly 16 percent lower than men’s baseline and that total motile count (TMC) was nearly 20 percent below.

The effects were strongest in these two variables, as the table below demonstrates. The research used four data points to form their comparisons: T0 was a baseline count; T1 was 15 to 45 days post-vaccine; T2 was 75 to 120 days post-vaccine, and T3 was 150 days or more post-vaccine.

The study explains how “repetitive measurements revealed -15.4% sperm concentration decrease on T2 leading to total motile count 22.1% reduction compared to T0.”

“Similarly, analysis of first semen sample only and samples’ mean per donor resulted in concentration and TMC reductions on T2 compared to TO – median decline of 12 million/m1 and 31 million motile spermatozoa, respectively (p=0.02 and 0.002 respectively) on first sample evaluation and median decline of 9.5X106 and 27.3 million motile spermatozoa (p=0.004 and 0.003, respectively) on samples’ mean examination,” it continued.

For sperm concentration, even six months post COVID-19 vaccine, study participants still were an average of 15.9 percent lower than their original baseline. For TMC, the count was still 19.4 percent lower than the baseline, despite recovering roughly three percentage points from the time period before.

“Systemic immune response after BNT162b2 vaccine is a reasonable cause for transient semen concentration and TMC decline,” reasons the study, which found that the parameters of semen volume and sperm motility appeared to not be similarly impaired.

The study comes amidst concerns that the COVID-19 vaccine also has detrimental effects on female reproductive organs, with a recent National Institutes of Health study confirming the phenomenon despite mainstream media outlets and fact-checkers dismissing the notion as a conspiracy theory.

Global sperm counts in men have been declining for decades now, with researchers blaming pollutants, plastics, food additives and preservatives, lack of exercise, and other factors. Numbers in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand declined more than 59 percent between 1973 to 2011, according to a 2017 study.

