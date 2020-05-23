Study Shows Direct Correlation Between 5G Networks and “Coronavirus” Outbreaks

Introduction by Dee McLachlan

The first study demonstrating a relationship between “coronavirus” outbreaks and the presence of 5G networks has emerged from Spain and is by Bartomeu Payeras i Cifre. Bartomeu is a biologist specializing in microbiology and is working at the University of Barcelona. His original source study can be sourced HERE, and is has been translated into English by Claire Edwards (on SOTN).

The study, I believe, is hugely significant in that it demonstrates clearly the most likely probability that the COVID-19 hypoxic injuries and hospital admissions are directly related to electromagnetic radiation exposure by 5G Networks. Governments across the world can argue ‘till the cows come home that 5G is safe and that there is no correlation to the coronavirus outbreaks — but the revelation of this data seems irrefutable.

Some of the more startling discoveries are:

The nine countries with the most infections worldwide all receive 5G radiation from satellites.

Comparing four nearby countries of the same latitude: Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece. The two countries with 5G (Spain and Italy) have 220% more infections than Portugal and Greece.

The comparison between the small State of San Marino (Italy) and Croatia (just across the Adriatic Sea) is astonishing. San Marino was the first European state to get 5G technology, and has the highest rate of infection. San Marino is 2.59 times more than Italy and 27 times more than Croatia — a country that does not have 5G.

The five hot cities in Italy align with the 5G rollouts, as does Spain. Even the hot spots in Barcelona and Madrid align with 5G coverage. Another very interesting comparison is between Mexico and the US. Rates in the 5G-US are 2.7 per 1000 inhabitants, whereas Mexico (no 5G) is 0.04/1000.

Another astonishing observation is Africa — a continent almost devoid of infections, except for South Africa. Well Bartomeu claims that only South Africa has 5G. As a further observation from me, most of the Australian cases were from those off the 5G-cruise ships and coming off international flights. Were they flying close to 5G satellites?

Bartomeu’s observations about 5G-China and surrounding countries is yet another red flag. The countries surrounding China had approximately 10X fewer cases. Myanma has 0.0007/1000 inhabitants infection rate.

It is clear from this biologist’s research that 5G plays a part in this plandemic. One has to assume the government researchers know of the impacts on the human body. It would be easy and inexpensive to conduct experiments to test the health impact on humans and other life forms. They must have decided the risk of 5G frequencies worth taking.

The only discussion remaining is: do the benefits of 5G outweigh the deaths and health effects of EMF radiation on humans and all life on the planet?

With that said, I now post Ms Edwards’ translation of Bartomeu’s study:

by Bartomeu Payeras i Cifre

The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects in early 2020 have surprised scientists and politicians. If any study aimed at understanding the phenomenon and which consequently may help to clarify the causes of the pandemic is carried out, it should be promoted and/or taken into consideration. The correlation between cases of coronavirus and the presence of 5G networks has been addressed in alternative media and social networks. It is noteworthy that, at least in Spain, the media have not covered the scientific studies on the subject of 5G, nor asked the government any questions about this in the daily press conferences that it conducts to report on the state of the situation. The team of scientists advising the Spanish government has also failed to raise this issue.

It is common sense that the ability to demonstrate this correlation would be very important data to contribute to the understanding of, and the solution to, the problem.

Objective

To assess whether a correlation exists between cases of coronavirus and the presence of 5G networks. Without entering for the moment into subsequent cause-effect approaches in the case of positive results. Given that there is a sufficiently large statistical sample, it is possible for the results obtained to have a high level of reliability.

Material and methods

The study has benefited from the official statistical material published daily, which is a basic and valuable tool. It should be noted that in these publications, the methodology used for counting cases of coronavirus infections does not generally provide real data. In Spain and many other countries, it has not been calculated as there are not enough tests for such analyses. However, this does not alter the results of this study since it is based on the comparative rather than the absolute method of infection. Therefore, in order to avoid statistical error, we will compare the density value of confirmed cases of coronavirus (expressed in number of cases per 1000 inhabitants) instead of absolute values. Since the criterion for counting used by the health authorities within the same state or city is the same, the comparison of published values for different cities or regions will be equally reliable for statistics. Comparisons between different countries of confirmed cases, excluding asymptomatic cases, will be equally reliable. The possible exception of some non-transparent country that could manipulate the publication of its data is beyond the control of this study.

