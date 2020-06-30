STUNNING: Fauci’s Remdesivir Costs $9 Per Dose, Will Be Sold at $3,000 per Treatment — China Company Linked to Soros Will Also Mass Produce the Drug

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (https://aapsonline.org) filed a lawsuit against Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA for “irrational interference” by the FDA with timely access to hydroxychloroquine.

Never in history have we seen such a determined effort by the scientific community and pharmaceutical industry to downplay and lie about the use of a successful drug to treat a deadly disease.

Hydroxychloroquine is the first choice in a study of 6,000 doctors treating the coronavirus.

In the field and in independent testing hydroxychloroquine displayed amazing results in treating the COVID-19 virus.

But there was great pushback against hydroxychloroquine for two reasons. The first reason was because it was safe and very inexpensive. The second reason is because Donald Trump promoted its use.

It is not a stretch to say the Democrat establishment would rather see people die than see President Trump be proven right.

As we reported earlier from the beginning Dr. Fauci was against the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus. Fauci was thrilled about its use just a few years ago.

Dr. Fauci did promote the use of remdesivir. He was excited to share the news on its effectiveness in April.

Gilead, the company that produces remdesivir, is a large company that spends millions in its lobbying efforts annually:

Gilead is also connected to Wuxi AppTec and George Soros according to WND:

And just who, or what is Gilead Sciences? Gilead is partnered with Wuxi AppTec, an international pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device company. According to Wikipedia, “The company covers the development cycle through five core operations, including small molecule R&D and manufacturing, biologics R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, medical device testing, and molecular testing and genomics.” And where, you may ask, is the company located? Wuxi AppTec was begun in Shanghai by Dr. Gi Li now with facilities also in Wuxi City and Suzhou, China, as well as facilities in St. Paul, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Wuxi AppTec is owned in part by none other than America’s own – George Soros.

We reported earlier, that the China coronavirus was connected to the above players and to China’s Communist Party:

In addition, WND reports Gilead is linked to UNITAID:

Holding this web together is the fact that Gilead has endorsed and is engaged with a drug purchasing group, UNITAID. UNITAID is an outgrowth of the United Nations, Millennium Declaration of 2000, which is now the U.N. Global Compact.

The large investors in UNITAID include WHO, George Soros, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and a partnership relationship with the Clinton Health Access Initiative. Both Drs. Fauci and Birx are associated with the Clinton Health Access Initiative.

The one person behind the promotion of Gilead’s remdesivir is the doctor who has worked with Gilead for a long time, Dr. Fauci. He also has downplayed and criticized the use of the much cheaper drug hydroxychloroquine:

Can there be any uncertainty as to why Dr. Fauci, who worked closely with Gilead, is strongly promoting its more expensive and less effective medication, which has already failed against Ebola, over a readily available, markedly affordable medication with a 91% success rate?

Today Pharmaceutical giant Gilead announced the pricing for its coronavirus drug remdesiv.

Gilead said the drug will cost $520 per vial, or $3,120 for a six-vial treatment.

A previous report at Bloomberg noted the cost to manufacture remdesivir is only $9 per treatment.

Hydroxychloroquine is only $1 per treatment!

China started mass producing the drug back in February. They want to cash in on the profits too.

How long has the production of remdesivir been in the planning? Why is this drug so highly touted by Dr. Fauci? And what about the outrageous profit margin?

This should be investigated.

