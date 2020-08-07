Subway Permanently Axes Two of its Popular Menu Items

Eat This Not That

Subway is streamlining its menu, and fans are shocked that the sandwich chain decided to ax these two popular items instead of letting some less desirable options fall by the wayside.

According to food blog Brand Eating, Subway has stopped offering roast beef and rotisserie chicken, and franchisees can no longer order these two menu items to sell at their locations.

Subway already made the major change on their online menu; however, it seems like some locations may still be carrying these sandwiches as they run through their supply. In fact, Subway’s customer service Twitter account responded to a tweet by a customer complaining about how roast beef was being removed from the menu, saying “Some of our locations may still be carrying this!”

Read the rest here: https://www.eatthis.com/subway-discontinues-two-popular-menu-items/