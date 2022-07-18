‘Sudden and Unexpected’: At least 11 Vacationers Drop Dead on Italian Beaches in 24 hours

RAIR Foundation – by Amy Mek

While Italians prepare for their fourth Covid “vaccine” injections, the count of sudden deaths continues to rise inexorably – 11 under 60 years old in just the last hours.

Now that beach season is upon us, a new heartbreaking phenomenon is taking place, healthy vacationers dropping dead from sudden and unexpected “medical emergencies.” Worldwide, beachgoers are collapsing while walking on the beach or swimming. Many of them suffer cardiac arrest and die. Blogger Tom Stahl reports, “At the beginning of July, in just 24 hours, at least 11 vacationers dropped dead on Italian beaches.” How many more cases occurred that have not been reported in the news?

As of July 2022, almost 48.7 million people in Italy have received two doses of the controversial Covid “vaccines,” roughly 90.1 percent of the total population over 12 years of age. Additionally, three out of four Italians have also received the booster shot.

While Stahl makes it clear that he does not want to automatically attribute the sudden and unexpected deaths to the experimental gene injections, the amounts of incidents seem worrying.

Medical emergencies on Italian beaches

The coast of Fondi, Italy:

On July 4, 2022, on the coast of Fondi: a healthy 70-year-old man walking on the beach with his wife at around 5 pm dropped dead.

Beach of Grado, Italy

On July 4, 2022, on the beach of Grado, an 85-year-old woman died. The woman felt ill while she was walking on the beach. The lifeguards and emergency services intervened immediately, but despite their attempts to revive the woman, there was nothing they could do. The couple had been on vacation in Grado since last weekend.

Island of Palmaria, Italy

On July 4, 2022, an 85-year-old retired Marine died on a beach island of Palmaria from a sudden medical emergency while swimming in shallow water.

Alba Adriatica, Italy

On July 4, 2022, an 82-year-old Apulian tourist dropped dead on the beach. It happened in Alba Adriatica on the Marconi seafront, near the Hotel Lido: the man felt suddenly ill. Despite being immediately rescued, he died during transport to the Giulianova hospital.

Marche coast, Italy

On July 1, 2022, an 84-year-old Tuscan tourist on vacation on the Marche coast with his wife died while taking a short swim. Lifeguards discovered the man’s lifeless body.

Northern Rome

On July 1, 2022, a fifty-year-old Ecuadorian on the beach with his wife and two children fell ill in the water and died.

Ardesio, Italy

On July 4, 2022, a 68-year-old man collapsed on the Seria river, and rescue workers could not revive him.

Silvi Marina, Italy

On July 4, 2022, a 72-year-old from Ortucchio, on vacation with his family in Silvi Marina, felt ill while swimming. The man flagged the lifeguards down, who brought him back to sure. Sadly the man died while being transported to the hospital.

Campania, Italy

On July 2, 2022, a healthy 67-year-old woman dropped dead on the shores of Campania. Two other people were saved after suffering sudden medical emergencies. The same day on Patrizia beach, rescuers were able to save 20-year-old suffering from respiratory arrest.

On July 3, a man suffered healthy man suffered a medical emergency in the water. He was saved by a nurse who performed a cardiac massage with a defibrillator. He was transported to the hospital, where he was treated.

Adda River, Italy

On July 3, 2022, A 36-year-old man from Senegal suffered a sudden medical emergency while bathing on a beach along the Adda River. The man was transported to the hospital but unfortunately died.

Basilicata, Italy

On July 4, 2022, a man died on the beach of Terzo Cavone after a sudden medical emergency. The media reports that he died after a sudden medical emergency.

Cala Liberotto, Italy

On July 4, 2022, a 79-year-old vacationer died while swimming after a sudden medical emergency. Resuscitation operations continued for a long time, but sadly, the woman could not be saved.

Marzocca di Senigallia, Italy

An 87-year-old tourist had an unexpected medical emergency while at sea in Senigallia and died. It happened in the morning at the seafront in Marzocca di Senigallia (Ancona). The man was in the water about ten meters from the shore when he collapsed.

The death list continues to grow

Meanwhile, the list of “unexplained deaths” and “sudden deaths” continues inexorably. This phenomenon is so common it even has its own acronym: SADS, for Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

While Italians prepare for their fourth Covid “vaccine” injections, the count of sudden deaths continues to rise inexorably – 11 under 60 years old in the last hours. The youngest victim was 22 years old; another was a 52-year-old doctor. All the deaths were “sudden and unexpected”:

Elected Italian officials, police, and medical workers should be demanding investigations into these deaths. Are the number of people dying not “significant” enough for them. Authorities’ inaction is a slap in the face to the victims’ families.

RAIR Foundation