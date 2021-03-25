March 25, 2021
The Suez Canal’s blockage by a ship run aground is emblematic of the cascading failures in the global economy: a controlled demolition of all human activity is leading us into The Great Reset.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/03/…
One thought on “Suez Canal Blocked: A “Worst Case Scenario for Global Trade””
The captain was told to “hold” position because he was in line, the captain is an asshole, airline pilots do this shit too.
these GPS’s are incredibly complex, you just draw a picture on the screen, and the boat or plane goes there, all the captain does is push a button. He just draws a picture with the “waypoints” on the screen.
Captain was mad because he had to hold off shore..